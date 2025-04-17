Former Kentucky Mayor, Wife Charged After Employee Finds Child Pornography on His Phone

A former Coldstream mayor and his wife have been indicted by a grand jury on multiple child sex crimes.

According to new court documents, Michelle and John Kevin Taylor were both arrested on Tuesday, April 15, amid new allegations that John Taylor had sexually abused a girl under the age of 12.

Employee Reported Child Pornography on John's Phone to His Wife but She Didn't Report it to the Police

According to the arrest warrant obtained by WAVE3, the allegations stem from an employee at John's business in Mount Washington. Police say the employee handed over John's work phone to his wife on March 11, reporting to John's wife that he had child porn images depicting a girl under 12 on his phone.

According to police, there is evidence that Michelle and the employee communicated via text about the alleged child porn images. However, Michelle did not report the information to police and instead allegedly gave the phone back to her husband.

A day later, a detective interviewed Michelle about the phone allegedly turned over to her by the employee, to which Michelle replied that she didn't have it anymore and that it was a work phone so she returned it to her husband.

Child Victim Told Detectives John Sexually Assaulted Her on Multiple Occasions

The detective then interviewed the child victim, who reported to police that John Taylor had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. All the evidence led police to arrest John and Michelle Taylor on Tuesday, April 15. An indictment followed the next day.

John Taylor is now charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old, two counts of possession of child porn and one count of tampering with evidence. Michelle Taylor is now charged with one count of tampering with evidence (complicity), one count of failing to report child abuse and one count of distribution of child porn.

Both are being held on a $75,000 bond at the Bullitt County Detention Center. The couple appeared in court for arraignment Wednesday and are expected back in court Monday, April 21.