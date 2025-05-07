Former Iowa Mayor Admits to Sexually Abusing Male Patron at His Bar

Former Washington, Iowa, mayor Jaron Rosien had has pleaded guilty after being accused of sexual abuse in an incident that took place at his bar in January 2023.

On January 11, 2023, The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) interviewed a 27-year-old man who alleged he was sexually abused by Rosien at a bar on January 8.

Security Footage Showed Rosien Inappropriately Touching the Victim, He Claimed He was Just 'Flirting' with the Patron

The victim, who has remained anonymous and only identified with the initials "AB" accused the mayor of touching him inappropriately without his consent during a game of pool at the former mayor's bar.

According to security camera footage from that night, an individual believed to be Rosien approached the victim at approximately 1:39 a.m. In the footage, the individual makes sexual contact with the victim repeatedly.

According to court documents, Rosien told officials he had acted "flirtatiously" with an individual matching the victim's description, but he could not recall specific incidents due to being intoxicated.

Rosien Resigned as Mayor 13 Months After the Alleged Sexual Buse

Rosien pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. His plea agreement states a sentencing hearing is required, but a date has not yet been set.

The development signals the approaching end of a legal saga that has long dogged Washington's former mayor, who initially pleaded not guilty, but faced over two years of delays as the hearing was repeatedly continued.

Rosien spent 12 months on a voluntary, unpaid leave of absence from his municipal position starting shortly after his arrest, but ultimately resigned as Washington's top city official 13 months after the alleged sexual abuse in February of 2024 amid complaints from every member of the city council.