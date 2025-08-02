Former Indiana Chief Deputy Charged with Being Mole in Sheriff's Office for Drug Dealer

A former Indiana county chief deputy has been arrested on multiple counts connected to being a mole inside the sheriff's office for a drug dealer who was arrested in 2022.

The drug dealer, Tristen Sweney, reportedly called Fayette County Deputy Andrew "Chad" Blaes, 46, on the day his house was raided by state police, demanding to know why he wasn't informed of the coming raid. Blaes told him state police had kept the county cops in the dark on the matter.

However, investigators weren't aware of it at the time. They arrested Sweney, seized more than $2 million in marijuana and THC, multiple assault style rifles. Years later, rumors started circulating about a "dirty cop," eventually leading to Blaes being charged with corrupt business influence, bribery, obstruction of justice, and several counts of official misconduct.

Blaes Tipped Off Sweney About Any Action Against Him, Warned Deputies When They Got Too Close to Him

According to court documents, Indiana state police and the FBI led the investigation and learned that Blaes gave the dealer information about police activity and deputy schedules, even tipping off Sweney about any actions against him — and warning deputies off Sweney if they got too close.

The documents say Bales used an app to spoof his phone number in an attempt to hide his identity, but messages from Sweney wishing his "inside man" a happy birthday on Blaes' birthday and congratulating him on his son's high school graduation on the day Blaes' son graduated high school provided clues. Those clues led to investigators subpoening the app maker and learning that Blaes' name was attached to the account.

'Keep Ur Self and Ur Guys Safe' Blaes Wrote in His Text Messages to Sweney

"You and your guys don't move anything tonite ther (sic) is a bunch of state police stopping people looking for dope so keep ur self and ur guys safe," Blaes warned Sweney in one of text message.

But that wasn't all. Informants also provided information about Blaes' activities, and even some deputies began hearing rumors about the man who had risen to chief deputy in 2023.

One deputy told investigators about a time he had pulled over a buyer leaving Sweney's house — and learned from that buyer that Sweney had a cop "on retainer" inside the sheriff's department. That same deputy said that a short time later, he pulled Sweney over after surveilling his house, only to get a phone call from Blaes telling him to back off and "not ruin" Blaes' investigation into Sweney. He further told the deputy not to question him or search his vehicle.

Blaes was Paid Between $1,000 and $10,000 a Month to be Sweney's Mole

Another information specifically pointed to Blaes when he was asked about an incident in which Sweney was reportedly warned about a GPS device deputies had placed on an informant's vehicle. Blaes reportedly asked deputies about the device, and shortly afterward, Sweney called his informant and told him to switch vehicles.

That informant told investigators Blaes was paied between $1,000 and $10,000 a month to be Sweney's "eye in the sky." Blaes retired from the department on January 15, and by the end of the month, the department said in a statement on Facebook that there was an investigation into misconduct by an unidentified employee. He was arrested on July 30.

On July 29, a dozen criminal charges were filed against former Fayette County Deputy Andrew "Chad" Blaes, 46, of Connersville. These charges include corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony; bribery, a Level 5 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; and several counts of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony.

Sweney also faces new charges for his part in this investigation. Those charges include corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony, and conspiracy to commit bribery, a Level 5 felony.