Former Georgia School Teacher's Aide Accused of Licking a Boy's Feet, Arrested Again After Asking to See Another's Feet While Out on Bond

A former teacher's aide who was arrested for allegedly licking a boy's feet at a trampoline park and molested several children at his at his Augusta school has been re-arrested for approaching a boy this week about his feet.

Caurey Rollins, 26, was arrested on Friday in Augusta and will be transferred to Columbia County on charges of attempted child molestation, authorities said. He will be held without bond, as reported by The Augusta Press.

Rollins Approached 12-Year-Old, Asked to See His Feet

Rollins was released on bond May 8 with no ankle monitor. He turned up Wednesday afternoon in the Belair Commons subdivision, where he allegedly drove up to a 12-year-old boy who was playing basketball in his driveway.

From his white Camaro, Rollins got the boy's attention and showed his phone with a photo of boy's feet. He asked the child if his feet looked like ones in the photo. The boy said no, and the suspect asked the boy if he could see them. The victim said no and ran inside his home, a sheriff's report says.

The boy's mother had heard about a similar situation and looked up the story on Rollins from a news report. Her son identified Rollins as the man in the white Camaro. Columbia County authorities consulted the District Attorney's Office and obtained a warrant for attempted child molestation.

Rollins was Awaiting Trial on Child Molestation Charges

Rollins is awaiting trial on eight counts of child molestation in Richmond County. The alleged incident locations of the offense were listed as Urban Air Adventure Park and Glenn Hills Elementary School. Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams had opposed bond, but Superior Court Judge Amanda Heath granted a $38,700 bond with conditions.

Conditions of his bond were to have no contact with the victims, abide by a curfew and to avoid the alleged incident locations, according to jail records. He also had to attend all court hearings.

Rollins was indicted by a grand jury April 11 on seven counts of child molestation involving three fourth-grade girls at the school during fall term. The indictment followed Rollins' January arrest and indictment for allegedly sucking the toes of a young boy's feet at the trampoline park.

Rollins was placed on leave by the school system in January and resigned Feb. 11.