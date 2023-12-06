Former Female Connecticut School Employee Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy Re-Arrested After Allegedly Messaging Teen Girl

A former Connecticut school worker charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy was re-arrested after authorities allege she violated her bail conditions by messaging a girl, 13, on Snapchat.

Alyson Cranick, 42, was previously arrested on back-to-back days on Nov. 14 and 15 in separate jurisdictions and was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor in Tolland County and the same charges with one fewer count of risk of injury to a minor in New London County, Connecticut State Police say.

Cranick was Accused of Having Sexual Intercourse with the Boy, Exchanging 'Sexual and Flirtatious' Messages

According to her arrest affidavit, Cranick repeatedly sexually assaulted the 11-year-old in July and August of 2022. Police accused Cranick of having sexual intercourse with the boy in multiple locations, including her car. The boy also allegedly "snuck out of his house on at least 14 occasions" during the night to meet with Cranick and then have sex with her.

In addition to the sexual encounters, hundreds of messages exchanged between the two were "often flirtatious and sexual in nature." Cranick also allegedly sent the boy a picture of a bracelet she had made for him with the acronym "BFFLWB," which meant, "best friends for life with benefits," according to the warrant.

Cranick posted bail after both arrests and was subjected to intensive supervision, state police say, which included no unsupervised contact with a minor.

Cranick Re-Arrested for Messaging 13-Year-Old Girl After Parents Found Teen Had Snapchat 'Streak' Going on with Her

On Nov. 27, state police received a report that alleged Cranick had messaged a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat on Nov. 24.

State police say Cranick subsequently agreed to an interview, during which she allegedly told a trooper that her relative had been out shopping with the girl and the relative had used the girl's phone to message Cranick via Snapchat. Cranick also told the trooper that her relative was visible in the message sent from the girl's account, and that she responded with an emoji, believing her relative had sent the message, state police claim.

Upon further investigation, however, state police allege the girl had previously unfriended Cranick on Snapchat on Nov. 16, the day after her second arrest, but later felt bad and added her again. Police say the girl's parents saw her phone and allegedly noticed that she had a "streak" going with Cranick, meaning they had messaged each other on consecutive days.

Cranick was arrested again Nov. 28, charged with violation of conditions of release in both Tolland and New London counties, police say. She is being held on a combined $1.5 million bond.