Former Female Colorado School Counselor Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Student

A former school counselor in Northern Colorado has been arrested and faces multiple felony charges over the alleged sexual assault of a student.

As reported by CBS News, Cassadra Poncelow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Fort Collins police. Investigators received a tip last month that she had an inappropriate relationship with a student while she was employed by the Poudre School District.

Sexual Acts Took Place Off and On Campus, Including the School Counseling Office

According to police records obtained by the outlet, Poncelow first met the alleged victim while she was navigating high school. The two allegedly formed a relationship that started in the school counseling office, later progressing to an off-campus location.

Police say it was at these locations that she then allegedly kissed and touched the girl in a sexual manner multiple times in the following years.

The alleged victim told police she was later invited to a second off-campus location with Poncelow, and there, she accused Poncelow of sexually assaulting her. She told police she thought she was going to die following the alleged sexual assault.

Poncelow Threatened to Kill Herself if Victim Told Anyone About the Sexual Abuse

When asked if she was encouraged to hide the alleged abuse, the victim told police she had discussed that with Poncelow. She recalled Poncelow saying, "if you tell anyone, I'll kill myself," the arrest report said.

Police said they learned through the course of the investigation that Poncelow expressed regret for her actions, allegedly telling the victim she was ashamed for falling in love with the girl.

Police claim Poncelow said to the victim, in part, "our physical and sexual relationship was not okay. Lack of boundary, not okay. The power difference, not okay. It was wrong." Police said Poncelow now recognized the issues of her alleged actions, courtesy of her recent sobriety.

Poncelow Being Held in Jail on a $500,000 Bond

Poncelow was booked in to the Larimer County Jail on charges including sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of children, aggravated sexual assault on a client by a psychotherapist and sexual assault.

Poncelow is being held in the Larimer County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. Court records show that she has not yet retained an attorney, but don't show when she's due in court next.