Former Female Cincinnati Teacher Admits to Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with Student in Her Office After School Hours

A former St. Xavier High School teacher admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

As reported by FOX 19, On Monday, Emily Nutley, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery during her first day of trial over a sexual relationship she had with the teenage student in 2024. The former teacher was originally facing six felony counts of sexual battery, court records show.

Nutley was a Supervisor of Program to Help Struggling Students When She Began Working with the Victim

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office previously said Nutley was in charge of a program to help students who were struggling with school at St. Xavier High School. The victim, who was assigned to the program, began working with Nutley in the 2023 fall semester.

According to prosecutors, Nutley would contact the student outside of school hours and sent the teen nude photos and sexually explicit messages. In late 2023, Nutley began having a physical relationship with the victim, who was 17 at the time.

Nutley Performed Oral Sex on the Victim, Had Sex with Him on Campus After School Hours in Her Office

At the time of Nutley's indictment, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said Nutley performed oral sex on the teen on and off campus and had sex with him after school hours in her office. She allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and nude photos.

Emily Nutley was also accused of texting the student when he tried to end the relationship. St. Xavier High School launched an internal investigation with Springfield Township police after hearing about the relationship. Nutley was fired in October 2024.

Nutley faces up to ten years in prison when she's sentenced in June. She'll also have to register as a Tier III sex offender.