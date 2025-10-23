Former Female Camp Counselor Accused of Sexually Abusing Multiple Children

A woman is accused of sex crimes against minors following a multi-year investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office that stemmed from claims made by four victims.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Krystal Hurd, 42, sexually abused multiple children. As part of the investigation, detectives interviewed four alleged victims, now all adults in their 20's.

According to LCSO, two of the victims said they knew Hurd as kids while she was employed at the Sanibel Recreation Center. The city of Sanibel confirmed Hurd was a part-time recreation aide at the center from 2005 to 2009. The city says she was terminated for unknown reasons.

On Sept. 16, 2020, LCSO received a crime report from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving Hurd and a victim on Sept. 15, 2020.

Hurd Allegedly Sexually Abused Victims, Made Them Engage in Sexual Activity in Front of Her

LCSO interviewed a male victim on Sept. 16, 2020. Deputies said he mentioned there were three other victims that said they were also abused by Hurd.

The victim said Hurd had custody of him from November 2008 to November 2014. He said that Hurd sexually abused him during this time, including an instance when he was 16, where Hurd made him and another female victim engage in sexual activity in the same room as her. The female victim he mentioned corroborated the story to LCSO.

Another female victim who was interviewed, stated that Hurd made her have inappropriate contact with another child. The victim said she noticed that Hurd, during her time at the recreation center, took an interest in a particular group of children.

Hurd Allegedly Gave The Children Special Attention and Privileges

She said that Hurd would give those children special attention and privileges, and thought it was because the children's parents weren't very involved in their lives, LCSO said.

LCSO spoke to one additional female victim, who said she interacted with Hurd from the ages of 9 to 11 while Hurd was employed at the Sanibel Recreation Center. Due to redactions in the LCSO reports, it is not clear if the alleged crimes occurred at the recreation center.

City of Sanibel Issues Statement

The city of Sanibel says there have been many changes to safety since the time Hurd was employed at the center.

"Now there's, what's defined as a level two background check for applicants that are going to work with children or other vulnerable populations, elderly, disabled, community," City Manager Dana Souza said.

"In 2005, it was the old recreation center, but, now we have the newer recreation center, and there are cameras throughout the facility so we can monitor, what's going on in programs," he said.

A warrant was issued for Hurd's arrest on Oct. 15, 2025, and she was arrested and booked on Oct. 20. She faces a charge of sexual battery while in a familial or custodial role. She is expected at the Lee County Courthouse Thursday for a pre-trial detention hearing at 8:30.