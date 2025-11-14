Former De Soto Paraprofessional Who Had a Sexual Relationship with Student, Sentenced to Probation

A former De Soto School District paraprofessional has been sentenced for having a sexual relationship with a high school student.

As reported by KCTV5, Kassidy Alexander, a 28-year-old from De Soto, was sentenced on Wednesday to 34 months in prison for unlawful sexual relations. Alexander was then placed on probation for 36 months, according to court documents filed Thursday.

She pled guilty in September to a single count of unlawful sexual relations after court documents originally charged her with three counts of the crime. Two of them were dismissed as part of Alexander's plea deal.

In May 2024, administrators with the school district were made aware of "an allegation of an inappropriate relationship" between an employee at Lexington Trails Middle School and a high school student, according to a previous statement from the district.

Alexander was arrested in August 2024 after being found to have had a sexual relationship with a male student older than 16 between July 2023 and March 2024. At the time of her arrest, the district released a statement about the former paraprofessional at Lexington Trails Middle School.

In the wake of the allegations, the district suspended Alexander "to protect and care for those involved," according to the statement. Alexander resigned "immediately" following her suspension.

The district issued the following statement at the time:

Nothing matters more to our district than creating a safe and caring learning experience for every student, every day. If ever you suspect inappropriate behavior in any school or classroom, please notify the principal, the Department of Children and Families, or law enforcement without delay. School district policies and expectations require staff members to maintain professional relationships and communications with students conducive to an effective educational environment. The district stands committed to ensuring that we provide a safe and secure environment where all children thrive.

As part of her sentence, Alexander is also required to register as a sex offender.