Former Connecticut School Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Her Student

A former high school teacher in Meriden, Conn., is facing multiple charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Ciara Picard, 39, is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Maloney High School multiple times while she was employed by the school, Meriden Police Lt. Darrin McKay said Tuesday.

Picard, who resigned from her position earlier this year, turned herself in on Dec. 2. She faces five counts of second-degree sexual assault in connection with her relationship with the unidentified student, who has since graduated from the school.

The relationship is believed to have occurred "several years ago," the Meriden Police Department said in a statement, noting that authorities were contacted as soon as the district learned of the allegations.

Picard was released after posting a $25,000 court‑set bond, the Hartford Courant reported. She's scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Dec. 16.

In a statement released to the community, the school district said it was aware of the allegations against a former employee — without naming Picard — and confirmed the employee had resigned in August and was "no longer employed by the Meriden Public Schools."

The district added that it is "cooperating fully" with Meriden police. "The safety and well-being of students remain our highest priority," police said in a statement. "Individuals in positions of trust carry a responsibility to uphold the highest standard of conduct, and any violation of that trust is taken with the utmost importance."