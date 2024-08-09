Former Connecticut School Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Her 14-Year-Old Student

A former Wallingford middle school teacher facing charges in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old student was arrested on Thursday, according to the town's police department.

Renee Deleon, 52, of Wallingford, is facing charges of sexual assault in the second degree and injury or risk of injury to, or impairing the morals of children.

According to police, officers received a report that Deleon had been engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor, which investigators learned had allegedly taken place between April 23, 2008 and Dec. 31, 2008 when the victim was 14 years old.

Through the investigation, detectives found that Deleon allegedly engaged in the relationship with a student while she was a teacher at James Moran Middle School on Hope Hill Road, police said. The relationship allegedly involved "numerous sexual acts, including intercourse."

Detectives conducted multiple interviews and a search and seizure warrant, according to police. Deleon no longer works as a teacher for Wallingford schools. She was released on a $25,000 bond and is expected in court on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.

The Wallingford Police Department has urged anyone with additional information to reach out to them at (203) 294-2845.