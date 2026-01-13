Former Claremore Pastor Pleads Guilty to Trying to Film Under a Woman's Skirt, Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

A former Claremore pastor who was arrested on multiple "peeping Tom" charges, has entered into a plea agreement , according to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.

Kendrick Oakley entered into the plea Monday morning. As part of the plea deal, he will be required to register as a sex offender, as reported by Fox 23.

Oakley, 34, who served as a pastor at Destiny Life Church's Claremore campus, was arrested on August 6 and charged with 11 "Peeping Tom" with electronic equipment offenses. Oakley is accused of trying to take photos of a woman at a Hobby Lobby store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in July 2024.

A loss prevention officer reportedly noticed Oakley via the store's security cameras trying to film up the woman's skirt. The officer followed Oakley to his car and wrote down his license plate number. The officer then notified the woman and helped her file a police report online, according to 2 News Oklahoma.

Oakley served on staff at DestinyLife Church for three years and was recently elected to the board of Claremore Christian School, both located in Claremore.

The school and church released a joint statement in response to Oakley's arrest:

"In light of these developments, the DestinyLife Church body gathered Wednesday evening to process the difficult news," the statement said. "Following that meeting, the CCS Board took immediate action to remove Mr. Oakley from the board. He will have no future involvement in any CCS activities or operations. Following a biblical model of church discipline, Kendrick Oakley has been dismissed from serving as an elder and as a member of the church staff."

The lead pastor of DestinyLife church says, "This is heartbreaking news. Our greatest concern is for the victim and their family, as well as for those in our church and school communities who are impacted."