Former Black Swan Member Hyeme's Secret Marriage Exposed as Husband Applies for Divorce

The news of Hyeme being married when she debuted and promoted with her group has not only shocked fans but also her former agency. Hyeme is a former member of girl group Black Swan and promoted with her group till last year, keeping her 'marital status' a secret.

Hyeme, 26, left Black Swan in November 2020 following a scamming scandal. Currently, she is popular as an online streamer [broadcast jockey]. She had not revealed her married status even after leaving the group Black Swan. But the news broke when her husband filed a divorce lawsuit against her at the Uijeongbu District Court.

Hyeme Blamed for Failed Marriage

Her husband's identity has not been revealed to the public. AllKpop reported that a legal insider spoke to Hyeme's husband and confirmed the news of Hyeme's marriage. The report claimed that Hyeme got married in June 2020. The couple was married for over a year and the man is said to have filed for a divorce. The report also stated that the man blamed Hyeme for their failed marriage.

Hyeme's husband's legal advisor spoke to SBS Entertainment News and confirmed that the couple was in the middle of a divorce lawsuit. However, he refused to divulge any more information on the case.

Hyeme had debuted as part of Black Swan in June 2020. According to the report, she was already married when she debuted from the KPop group. Then she also continued to promote group's activities without letting her agency know about her marital status. AllKpop spoke to Hyeme's former agency, DR Music's CEO Yoon Deung Ryong in this regard.

Will Hyeme be Sued?

The CEO confirmed that Hyeme could be sued for damages as she lied to the agency. "I am currently unable to contact Hyeme, as her exclusive contract [with DR Music] has been wrapped up. It's my first time hearing about Hyeme's marriage and divorce. If I had known, she wouldn't have been recruited as a member of Black Swan. As a company, it is possible to claim damages from Hyeme," said Yoon Deung Ryong speaking to AllKpop.

Hyeme was asked to leave the group Black Swan after an office worker accused the singer of scamming her. This scandal affected the group's activities as all promotions had to be halted. Thus the group continued with activities after Hyeme left the group. Hyeme is yet to react to the news of her marriage and divorce.