Former Biden Advisor Anita Dunn Arrested for Conspiring With Fauci on Vaccine Mandate; Conspiracy Theory Surfaces

A claim about the arrest of Anita Dunn, a former senior advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden, is found to be fake. As per the viral claim, Dunn was arrested by the U.S. Marine Corps.

Dunn, who previously served as acting White House Communications Director during Obama's term in the White House, resigned from her position on August 12.

Dunn Arrested for Conspiring About Vaccine Mandate?

The rumors surrounding Dunn's arrest surfaced after Real Raw News published an article about the same. Terming Dunn as a "Deep State" asset, the outlet claimed that she was arrested by a team of U.S. Marines from 2nd Marine Raider Battalion from her house at Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday Morning. The article was headlined, "Military Arrests Biden's Deep State Handler Anita Dunn."

Quoting an unnamed JAG source, the outlet claimed that Dunn met Dr. Anthony Fauci several time to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine mandate and suggested that it should be given quarterly. "Of course it's a great idea. The more shots we get in arms, the better," Fauci said as per the outlet's "source."

"I can't speak to how we obtained recordings of their conversations, but we have them. They had several meets discussing how best to enforce vaccination mandates, and at each meeting they upped the number of shots they thought people should get every year. Dunn's family has strong ties to the pharmaceutical lobbying industry, and Dr. Fauci has earned enormous profit from vaccine sales. It's important to remember that Dunn was groomed by Obama. We have her on tape saying that people that die from the vaccine are just collateral damage," the source told the outlet.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the fake claim made by the outlet, Lead Stories, a fact checking website, stated that RRR has a "long history of publishing false claims in mock news stories, many of them about convictions and executions of various public figures."

In a communique to Lead Stories, a spokesperson for Dunn said that the story was completely false, and no such events have occurred. Andrew Wood, a communication strategy officer for the Marine Corps, also said, "No reference of the Marine Corps in the story is based in fact."