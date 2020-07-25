Former Barcelona, Spain star, and current Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez mentioned on Saturday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19 but he was asymptomatic.

Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he will self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday after the Qatar Stars League (QSL) was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xavi Tests Positive for COVID-19

"Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition," Xavi said in a statement, "David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the Al-Sadd reserves. "A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear.

"When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work." The QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Al-Sadd, who are third in the table, play Al-Khor on Saturday with five rounds remaining.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 15.7 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 640,000 people in more than 170 countries.

