Former Austin Elementary School Teacher Accused of Using AI to Create Explicit Images of Students

A former Austin ISD elementary school teacher was indicted on Tuesday on two counts related to allegedly downloading child pornography.

Carl David Innmon, 50, was a fifth grade American Sign Language teacher at Baranoff Elementary School and reportedly substituted at 20 district schools.

According to court documents, Innmon downloaded multiple batches of downloads via BitTorrent between Dec. 29, 2024, and Jan. 15, 2025. The alleged downloads contained a total of 126 files that depict an image of a child engaging in sexual conduct or sexual performance.

Prosecutors said the children in three of the downloaded files include an infant and two girls between the ages of 4 and 7. Court documents revealed that Innmon had more than 365,000 images of child sex abuse on several devices, including on his iPhone and a portable hard drive.

He reportedly took photos of several 10-year-old students at Baranoff Elementary School, then used AI to create explicit images of the children. The children were allegedly identified as students of Innmon's.

Innmon is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Innmon was placed on administrative leave on March 11 after Austin ISD learned about the investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, and he was arrested the following day after "files of interest" were reportedly found in his possession. According to the district, Austin ISD's Board of Trustees voted to terminate Innmon on Thursday, March 28.