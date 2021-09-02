Former AOA Member Kwon Mina Shares Horrifying Childhood Experience; Talks About Sexual Harassment

Former AOA member Kwon Mina has shared a horrifying experience from her childhood on September 2. She spoke about being sexually harassed and beaten up by a boy for four hours when she was 14 years. According to her, the person was introduced to her by a friend.

She was taken to an abandoned house, and when she tried to leave the place, she was hit with a beer bottle. The person beat her for four hours and then raped her. The incident left her with so much pain that she had to crawl out of that place. She did not go home for three days to hide it from her mother, the singer said.

After the incident, she was traumatized and is still scared of muscular men. Although she filed a complaint against him, he was sent to a juvenile detention center. For some time, she was afraid of his return for revenge. The singer also said the person called her once and told her that he wanted to clear the misunderstanding, the former AOA member added.

Mina shared this painful experience with the viewers on a talk show called Blessed Show on the YouTube Channel Jeom Jeom TV.

Here is How Kwon Mina Narrated the Incident:

A friend introduced a boy to me so I followed that friend and ended up being sexually harassed by a bad guy in an abandoned house. I said that I wanted to leave, but they hit me with a beer bottle and continued to do that for more than 4 hours. After that, I was raped. It left me with a big trauma, and since then, I feel scared whenever I see a muscular man. When they released me, I had to crawl home. I didn't want my mom to know it, so I ran away from home for 3 days. I felt like falling into a ditch. That bad guy even bragged about his crime. I reported the case, but the only punishment he received was being sent to the juvenile detention center. Therefore, I was so afraid that he would come back and take revenge on me. The investigation will be expired in 2023, but I'm not hoping for this case to end. That guy had married and already had 3 children. He did once call me and said that he wanted to talk to me. However, his words made me feel creepy. He said, "I think we have a big misunderstanding; I was just a neighbor to you, wasn't I?

The former AOA member also spoke about the bullying scandal and her memories with the late singer Sulli during the program. But then, she struggled to hold back her tears.

"I don't know how to receive love because I grew up with no love at all," she said.