Former Adult Star Emily Willis Left in Vegetative State, Family Sues Malibu Rehab for Negligence

Former adult star Emily Willis' family has filed a lawsuit against Summit Malibu and its parent company, Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Centres, LLC. The complaint alleges "abuse of a dependent adult, professional negligence, and fraudulent business practices." Emily Willis' family has filed a lawsuit against Summit Malibu rehab, alleging negligence that left the former adult star in a vegetative state. The lawsuit claims staff failed to provide proper medical care, leading to severe brain damage.Emily Willis' family has filed a lawsuit against Summit Malibu rehab, alleging negligence that left the former adult star in a vegetative state, leaving her permanently disabled.

Rehab Stay Ends in Tragedy

Willis, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banuelos, checked into the facility on January 27, 2023, seeking treatment for ketamine addiction. Reports state that she suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after admission. The Daily Mail and The Mirror reveal that Willis remains in a semi-conscious state nearly a year later.

The lawsuit, filed under Cooper v. Malibu Treatment Centers and Summit Malibu (Case No. 24SMCV06328), was submitted on December 27, 2024, at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. It accuses the rehab center of failing to provide adequate medical care despite her declining health over several days.

Negligence Claims Against Summit Malibu

The legal filing claims that Summit Malibu staff neglected Willis' worsening condition. Despite her visible health deterioration, she was not taken to a hospital. A nurse practitioner eventually found her unconscious in February 2024, but it remains unclear how long she had been unattended. Emergency services were finally called, and CPR was administered. Paramedics continued resuscitation efforts for 30 to 40 minutes. Although her heartbeat was restored, prolonged oxygen deprivation resulted in severe brain damage, leaving her in a vegetative state.

Attorney James A. Morris Jr., representing Willis and her guardian Yesenia Lara Cooper, criticized the facility's handling of her care. "Had the staff followed standard medical protocols, Emily would have had the opportunity to regain control of her life," Morris stated. "No patient should ever suffer such a catastrophic failure in clinical care. Her health was ignored until it was too late, and now her life is permanently changed."

Mental Health Struggles Before Admission

Court documents reveal that Willis had a history of severe depression, anxiety, and PTSD. She was taking antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications before entering rehab. Her addiction to ketamine reportedly escalated to consuming five to six grams daily for a year. This led to severe side effects, including bladder inflammation, night terrors, and urinary incontinence.

Shockingly, drug tests conducted at the rehab facility allegedly showed no traces of ketamine or other substances in her system. This finding contradicts her rapidly declining health.

Alarming Health Decline in Rehab

The lawsuit details Willis' alarming condition after her admission. She reportedly became frail, disoriented, and unable to care for herself. She struggled to walk, barely ate, and neglected personal hygiene. Reports also indicate she suffered from severe aches, tremors, spasms, and vaginal pain.

Attorney Morris further stated that Willis became so dehydrated that a nurse could not measure her blood pressure. "Despite clear signs of acute medical distress, the facility left the decision to seek urgent care up to a patient who was in incredible pain and unable to care for herself. There is no justification for this negligence."

Current Condition and Life After Adult Industry

After regaining partial consciousness, Willis was moved to a care facility in Utah. She can now follow objects with her eyes but remains unable to speak or move.

Willis entered the adult entertainment industry in 2018 at age 18. Encouraged by a boyfriend she met on Tinder, she quickly rose to fame. She later won the Performer of the Year award at the AVN Awards, often called the 'Oscars of Porn.'

The lawsuit seeks damages for medical expenses, pain, and suffering. The case continues to unfold.