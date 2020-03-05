The Chinese smartphone company, Doogee, is known for making rugged handsets that can take a beating. The company has now launched a new model that takes care of one huge problem all smartphone users face in today's day and age: battery life.

Battery or power bank?



Doogee's N100 is packed with a gargantuan 10,000-mAh battery, twice as much as any of the company's previous models, and most smartphones. As a matter of fact, these battery specs are often found in power banks or portable battery packs that come in handy when you're on the move.

The battery is clearly the highlight of the phone and the company claims the device will offer 100 hours of talk time on a single charge, which is a bit over four days. If you spend a lot of time on Instagram, binge-watching your favourite TV shows or movies on Netflix, or playing Fortnite on your phone, the N100 boasts up to 20 hours of watching videos or playing games or listening to music for 35 hours non-stop. The handset can also serve as a backup device when you're travelling, surviving more than two weeks on standby.

The N100 can be fast-charged using a USB-C cable in 3.5 hours, and can also be juiced up wirelessly through the Qi standard. The smartphone can also share its battery using OTG reverse charging, allowing users to top up other devices.

How does it compare to other models?

The N100's 10,000 mAh battery is almost double of Doogee's previous models, the S90 and S95 Pro, as well as Samsung's recently launched Galaxy S20 Ultra. Other smartphones lag even further behind. For instance, the iPhone 11 Pro Max offers just 3,500 mAh, and Google's Pixel 4 XL 3,700 mAh.

What the N100 offers in battery performance, it lacks in specs, when you compare it with Doogee's previous models. The 5.99-inch screen is an IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2160, down from 6.3 in on the S95 Pro. It's powered by an eight-core MTK Helio P23 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage – all of which are down from the S95 Pro.

As far as cameras are concerned, the phone is equipped with two rear cameras (21MP and 8MP apiece) as well as an 8MP front-facing camera. Although these specs are a bit of a downgrade from previous Doogee devices, they're still better than most other flagship phones on the market. It's also really cheap at $139.99. The first wave of pre-orders has closed, but more should be on the way soon, with the company expected to start shipping by November.