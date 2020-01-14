The smartphone world is slowly maturing for gamers. Even though not enough gaming titles are available to wow gaming aficionados, smartphone makers are fiercely competing with each other to impress them.

OnePlus has just announced launch of a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S20 series is expected to come with displays having identical 120Hz displays. The ASUS ROG Phone 2, which is already available for purchase, has a display with 120Hz refresh rate. But an upcoming smartphone might outshine all these highly-anticipated devices.

According to rumors, Nubia, the sister concern of ZTE mobile, has developed a smartphone having the highest ever display refresh rate of 144Hz.

Ni Fei, co-founder and president of Nubia, has claimed on the Chinese social media Weibo that the company is already testing a smartphone with a 144Hz display. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be unleashed under a series dubbed Red Magic. The Nubia Red Magic series caters to the smartphone gaming market and offers smartphones with powerful hardware in an affordable price bracket.

In the image he posted, we can see that the phone would offer a choice between different refresh rates ranging from 60Hz to 144Hz. The screenshot also hints that the upcoming smartphone would be 5G ready to be future-proof.

Looking at the features, we assume the upcoming smartphone would possibly sport a SnapDragon 865G SoC with 12-16 GB RAM memory.

The upcoming smartphone is tipped to arrive in the market as Red Magic 4, as the company's latest offering carries the name Red Magic 3.

Nubia Red Magic 3 has an AMOLED display with support for DC dimming and an HDR refresh rate of 90Hz besides having SnapDragon 855 SoC, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The Red Magic 3 is available under $500.