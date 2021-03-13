Forget Biosignatures, New Study Suggests Advanced Method to Search Alien Life

NASA, the United States space agency, has been searching for alien life for several years, and their ongoing Perseverance mission on Mars aims to find signs of ancient life on the surface of the Red Planet. Until now, most of the missions to search alien life were based on bio-signatures, which means searching for molecules or isotopes that might be indicating the presence of life.

New Technique to Find Alien Life

Advancements in space studies indicate that life could be confined to only earth in the solar system, as Mars is now barren land. Even though the Red Planet had water on its surface in the ancient days, the possibilities of finding alien life, at least in its microbial form on Mars are now very minimal.

However, scientists strongly believe that alien civilizations might be flourishing in distant planets outside the solar system. And now, a new scientific paper from a researcher at the Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (IAC) talks about the vitality of looking for technosignatures to find alien life.

According to the research report, space agencies like NASA should focus on searching for planets that exhibit the signs of industrial pollution in their atmospheres. The suggestions in this research report will be vital only if an advanced alien life form is existing outside the solar system.

Technosignatures: The Future of Alien Search

The research report suggests that aliens could be inhabiting planets surrounded by large swarms of satellites. The report also hinted at the possibility of finding gigantic space engineering work in the planet's atmosphere, as aliens might be using these structures to protect themselves from climate change.

"Some of the proposed searches look very far in space, across our galaxy and even beyond, while others aim at scanning our own solar system in search for probes that might have been sent here in a distant past," wrote the researchers in the study report.

Are Aliens Real?

As the search for aliens is progressing steadily, a recent revelation made by Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had made several people believe that extraterrestrial existence is real. In a recent interview, Eshed claimed that alien existence is real, and he shockingly revealed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with extraterrestrials.

Assuring the presence of a galactic federation, Eshed also claimed that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where humans and aliens are working together.