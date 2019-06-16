The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) urged the travellers, frequently visiting the country for business or leisure, to participate in Frequent Traveller Programme (FTP) for free.

The program allows eligible travellers to enjoy convenient immigration clearance via automated clearance facilities, which is also known as the enhanced-Immigration Automated Clearance System (eIACS).

ICA stated that the authority has extended the FTP to eligible holders of UK passports and all holders of the APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC), since Thursday, June 13. This will allow foreign travellers to use the eIACS at the checkpoints in Singapore.

In a news release, ICA also mentioned that the eligible holders of Singapore passports were recently allowed to use the automated immigration clearance facilities in the UK. As per ICA, this mutual move between both the countries will accord such travellers greater convenience.

Travellers from UK, aged six and above who have a passport with more than six months' validity, and have visited the Republic at least twice in the past two years, as well as all holders of the ABTC, will now be able to apply for FTP.

People who would like to enjoy such facilities now can apply for the FTP at the enrolment centres located at Terminal 3 Changi Airport the Visitor Services Centre at the ICA Building as well as at both the checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas.

Here is the list of other eligible countries, regions and groups.

However, ICA clarified that the application cannot be done if the applicant's fingerprints are faint, scarred or excessively dry or wet and they should have a machine-readable passport which is International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) compliant to apply.

If anyone successfully applies to use eIACS but later wish to opt out, then those people can present their enrolled passport at any eIACS enrolment centre for assistance.

For more information on the FTP, people can visit ICA's website at www.ica.gov.sg.