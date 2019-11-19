Ford revealed its all-new electric SUV Mustang Mach-E at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The automaker had long announced its plans of introducing an all-electric SUV, which finally made it debut.

The all-electric SUV, depending on its charge, has the capacity of running 230 to 300 miles at a go and comes at around $44,000. According to Ford, the high-end models of Mustang Mach-E will have the capacity to run between 0-60 miles per hour. It was earlier said that the vehicle would cost roughly $50,000.

Ford Mustang Mach-E was long awaited, given that the company has been developing it for more than two years now. The electric SUV is the first in the line of the company's electric vehicles and is also the first to come out of Team Edison, its dedicated electric vehicle wing.

The 'Premium' and 'First Edition' model SUVs will reach dealerships by beginning of fall 2020. However, the company has already started online bookings for the vehicle. Potential buyers can book the all-new Mustang for a $500 refundable deposit.

That said, Mustang Mach-E will be an important vehicle for the automaker in the coming days for multiple reasons, the most important being that Ford has so far being largely unsuccessful in creating an impact with hybrid vehicles. Ford had earlier launched Focus, a battery-powered hybrid vehicle, but it failed to generate noise.

Ford tries to catch up in the race

Ford Mustang Mach-E is the first all-electric SUV from the company's stable and is part of its $11 billion restructuring plan by 2022 that was announced by Ford's CEO Jim Hackett in 2017. Per the restructuring plan, Ford aims to develop 40 new electric and hybrid vehicles by 2022.

The company had realized in 2017 that it needs to do something new to bounce back in the electric vehicle race. The restructuring decision came in a bid to not only catch up with its competitors in the electric vehicle race but also to focus more on SUVs, giving the shrinking demand for passenger cars.

This is also the first time that the carmaker is using the name Mustang on a vehicle other than its iconic two-door pony car that debuted in 1964. Using the Mustang name is a strategic move as the company wants to use it to stand out in the increasingly crowded electric vehicle market.

Also, Ford Mustang Mach-E has been developed with the aim of catching up with its rivals like General Motors and Tesla, who are way ahead in the electric vehicle race. Going by the speed that the Mustang Mach-E can achieve per hour, it is in line with its own Mustang Shelby GT500 and Tesla Model Y and is faster than the Porsche Macan Turbo.