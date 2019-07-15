The production of Tesla's crossover SUV, the Model Y, seems underway with some notable changes in its Fremont, California Factory.

According to a report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a shareholder's meeting that the company is "rejiggering" its Fremont factory, supposedly to help boost production of the Model Y crossover.

According to Teslarati, a leaked memo from Tesla Automotive President Jerome Guillen said that management is very confident that future plans of the company will delight current Tesla employees and that upcoming developments are sure to motivate them to work more on the next round of sales targets.

Guillen also said that the company has reached "new records in all production lines for output and efficiency" in their Q2 2019 while maintaining record quality. What's more, the president is actually encouraging employees to share the good news to friends and acquaintances, perhaps sending out a feel that Tesla is about to have a hiring ramp once more.

"As we continue to ramp up production, please tell your friends and neighbors that we have lots of exciting new positions open, both in Fremont and at Giga," Guillen wrote.

The development, however, could mean that Tesla would be focusing more on vehicles such as the Model Y, the semi-electric truck and the much-anticipated refreshed Roadster - all of which are not yet in production. The Fremont factory used to focus on the production of the Model S, Model X and Model 3. Tesla's more luxurious vehicles, the Model S and Model X won't be getting any significant changes anytime soon according to CEO Elon Musk.

In a tweet, the outspoken chief engineer said, "There is no "refreshed" Model X or Model S coming, only a series of minor ongoing changes. Most significant change in the past few years was to use high-efficiency Model 3 rear drive unit as S/X front drive unit. That went into production 3 months ago."

The announcement comes in the heels of the resignation of former Tesla vice president of production, Peter Hochholdinger. Hochholdinger directly handled the Model S and X manufacturing before jumping ship and joining Tesla competition, Lucid Motors. Lucid plans on coming out its first electric car sometime in 2020. Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson used to be the chief engineer of the Model S.

The news is a bit disappointing especially after information regarding a Model S battery refresh could mean that the vehicle can now cover 400 miles on a full charge. This info was revealed by Tesla employees to CNBC last May.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.