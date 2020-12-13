South African Footballer Motjeka Madisha is killed in a terrible car crash on the wee hours of Sunday, 13 December, in Johannesburg. The death news of Bafna and Mamelodi Sundowns' player have devastated the fans and football fraternity which is yet to recover from the death of another footballer Anele Ngcongca, died on 23 November.

The South African Football Players Union confirmed the news and condoled the death of the young player on Twitter. "#RIP #MotjekaMadisha, we are heart broken. The @Masandawana defender passed away in a car accident in Johannesburg, in the early hours of this morning. Our condolences to his family, friends and football fraternity. [sic]" it wrote.

A report on Eyewitness News claims that Motjeka Madisha was travelling with another person, the name of which has not been revealed yet.

The pictures and the video clipping from the accident spot clearly show that the vehicle is beyond recognition. "The exact cause of the accident is still unknown, but we can confirm that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a stationary object and the vehicle caught alight," the website quotes William Ntladi from Ekurhuleni Emergency Services as saying. He was 25.

9 Footballers Die in Accident.

Since 2003, Anele Ngcongca, Sinethemba Jantjie, Mondli Dlamini, Mondli Cele, Cecil Lolo, Richard Henyekane, Mpho Gift Leremi and Lesley Manyathela are the nine footballers who have been killed in car crashes.

Motjeka Madisha's Last Social Instagram Post

The fans are immensely pained to see his last social media post, which was apparently a tribute to Anele Ngcongca. Motjeka Madisha posted a picture of Ngcongca and captioned, "Lala Ngoxolo Tata 16 Forever in our hearts. [sic]"

Motjeka Madisha was a regular member in Sundowns since 2015. He played 13 matches for South African national team between 2015 and 2020.

