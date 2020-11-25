Days after South African musical artist Mshoza aka Nomasonto Maswanganyi's death, her former boyfriend Anele Ngcongca has been killed in a road accident. The former footballer from Sundowns was died on Monday, 23 November' after his vehicle met with an accident on a KwaZulu-Natal road.

"It happened near Fairbreeze on the N2. A woman had been driving a white BMW. The male passenger was flung from the vehicle and was pronounced dead upon arrival of paramedics. The driver is currently in a critical condition and was transported to hospital," A traffic officer, who is not authorized to speak to the media, told Sowetan Live.

The 33-year old footballer died on the spot, while the driver has suffered serious injuries. "The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini SAPS," Provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker is quoted as saying by the website.

The footballer was on the way to Durban.

This death comes just five days after the passing away of his former girlfriend and music artist Mshoza. She died at the age of 37 due to health complications from diabetes. Her untimely death came as a shock to her fans.

Mshoza started dating Anele Ngcongca in 2018. A year later, they were expecting their first baby, but she suffered a miscarriage. Later, they broke up.

Meanwhile, her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 25 October.

Nomasonto Maswanganyi started off her career at the age of 10 as a dancer. She came to the limelight through the kwaito group Chiskop but became a household name with the hit song Kortez featuring Mzambiya.