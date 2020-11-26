Football legend Diego Maradona has passed away on Wednesday, 25 November, at the age of 60. He suffered a heart attack earlier today, a member of his entourage has confirmed the news to AFP.

Argentine Presiden Alberto Fernandez has declared three-day mourning following the news of the soccer player's death. Former Brazilian footballer Pele has condoled the death.

"Sad news to lose a friend like that. May God give enough strength to his family. For sure, one day we will kick a ball together in heaven," he released his statement through his representative to Reuters.

Diego Maradona's moment of glory came when he single-handedly won the World Cup in 1986 for his country. Eight years later, he was thrown out of the team for doping. Years of drug use, overeating, and alcoholism had an adverse impact on his career and he nearly died of cocaine-induced heart failure in 2000.

His Powerful, Controversial, and Inspiring Quotes

He was known for his outspoken attitude and numerous times, his statements have created controversies. Here, we visit some of his popular quotes:

I am not desperate but I know that someday I'll be the coach again of some team.

My God. that is just stupid. Maybe Neymar is the best player in the world. but only if you say that Messi is from a different planet.

There are 100s of Beckhams playing football all over the world.

I don't care what you people think about me as a manager. I couldn't care less. I've got my 23 players and I'm ready to die with them. I don't speak about starters or substitutes. I've got 23 warriors and any of them can play.

I think Bush is a murderer. I'm going to head the march against him stepping foot on Argentine soil. I was, I am and I always will be a drug addict. A person who gets involved in drugs has to fight it every day. I don't like comparisons with Pele because of the stupid things he says. He keeps on saying stupid stuff when he takes the wrong pills.

I am black or white, I'll never be grey in my life. When You Win, You Don't Get Carried Away. But If You Go Step By Step, With Confidence, You Can Go Far. You Can Say A Lot Of Things About Me, But You Can Never Say I Don't Take Risks. All The People That Criticised Me Should Eat Their Words.

"The Goal Was Scored A Little Bit By The Hand Of God, Another Bit By The Head Of Maradona"

I Am Maradona, Who Makes Goals, Who Makes Mistakes. I Can Take It All, I Have Shoulders Big Enough To Fight With Everybody.