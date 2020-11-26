Football legend Diego Maradona has passed away, Argentinian local media have reported. The initial reports say he died at home in Tigre after suffering a heart attack.

It was Argentinian media outlet Clarin that reported Maradona's deteriorating medical condition. The outlet later confirmed the death of arguably the greatest footballer ever. International news media outlets including ESPN and BBC later confirmed the news that shocked the sporting world.

Maradona, who won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986, was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering blood clot in the brain. He then underwent a surgery and was believed to have recovered.

The 'god of football' had appeared in public after the surgery, and was seen apparently in good health. However, the footballer with the greatest fan base had a long history of medical issues, all of which have played a part in his untimely passing.

