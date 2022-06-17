Horrific Footage Shows Massive Fire at Russia's Largest Gas Field; Urengoyskoye Gas Field Erupts In Flames Threatening Supplies to Europe (VIDEO)

A massive fire broke out at Russia's largest gas field as a pipe burst at the Urengoyskoye gas field, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky. The incident, which took place around 2:30 am in the Yamalo-Nenets region of Siberia, could disrupt supply to Europe.

The site is the world's largest gas deposit and it's a major source of gas supply to Europe. Gazprom has stated that there were no casualties in the fire incident.

"The fire occurred at 2:30 am on June 16. There were no casualties. At 4 am the fire was extinguished," said the company, according to Daily Mail.

Gazprom is still analyzing the damage and finding out the cause of the fire. The incident is the latest mysterious blaze targeting top Russian facilities.

Since the Ukraine war began, more than two dozen Russian military sites have reported fire incidents due to mysterious causes. Experts have pointed out that these fires could be the result of Ukrainian sabotage activity inside Russia.

Footages that appeared on the internet show huge plumes of flames at the site which could cause massive damage to the facility. Despite the massive flames at the facility, Gazprom has claimed that supplies to Europe were not interrupted.

More to follow.