Upcoming tvN drama Flower of Evil is only three weeks away from its premiere. The show, starring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won in lead roles, will focus on the life of a mysterious person named Baek Hee Sung and his relationship with the lady detective Cha Ji Won. The first episode of this mini-series will air on July 29.

The drama will mark the second onscreen appearance of Joon Gi and Chae Won together. Their first small-screen project as leads was in the 2017 tvN crime thriller Criminal Minds. In the series, they played detectives, and are set to portray a happy couple with a mysterious past on the new show.

Flower of Evil is written by screenwriter Yoo Jung Hee of Naked Fireman fame, and it is directed by producer-director of Confession, Kim Cheol Kyu. The show follows detective Ji Won as she secretly investigates her husband and the father of her child, Hee Sung. She tries to find whether his real identity has anything to do with a mysterious murder case. The production team described the drama as a combination of action, suspense, and melodrama.

The Cast

Along with Joon Gi and Chae Won, the mini-series will feature Babel actress Jang Hee Jin, The Time actor Seo Hyun Woo in lead roles. While Hee Jin will be portraying the daughter of a serial killer, Hyun Woo will feature as a reporter named Kim Mu Jin.

The supporting cast consists of Choi Dae Hoon of Mystic Pop-up Bar fame, The Cursed actor Choi Byung Mo, The Good Detective actor Son Jong Hak, actress Nam Gi Ae of When the Weather is Fine fame, and Hospital Playlist actor Yoon Byung Hee, among others.

When and How to Watch Flower of Evil Live Online?

The show will premiere on tvN on July 29, Thursday, at 10.50 p.m. KST and can also be streamed online on the official website of the channel.

However, the non-Korean speaking population from various parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Singapore, Japan, France, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Philippines, will have to wait until Friday, July 30, to watch the show with English subtitles. The mini-series will be available on various streaming sites.