Florida Woman Who Killed Husband Over Her Affair, Then Claimed an Intruder Shot Him, Sentenced

A judge has sentenced a woman from Polk County to 45 years in prison for the murder of her husband, according to Polk County Today.

Samantha Stewart, who is now 32, called 911 to report that her 32-year-old husband, Jeffery Stewart, had been killed by an intruder on July 26, 2022.

Samantha Told Cops an Unknown Male Broke into Their Home, Shot Her Husband

Polk County Sheriff's Office and Corrigan Police Department both responded to the home in Corrigan. Officers arrived and found Stewart deceased. According to the affidavit, Samantha told the investigators that an unknown male entered the home, demanded money, and forced her into the bedroom where an unknown man shot her husband,

Sheriff's office investigators processed the crime scene. They also interviewed witnesses, family, and the victim's wife, Samantha Stewart. But, Samantha's story wasn't adding up.

Samantha Later Confessed to Killing Jeffery Over Online Affair She was Having with Someone Else

During the course of the investigation, police said Stewart confessed to killing her husband while he was sleeping in their bed. They say the reason was because she was having an online affair with someone else.

The Polk County District Attorney's Office worked out a plea agreement with Samantha Stewart. In exchange for her guilty plea, which she entered Wednesday, she received a 45 year sentence for murder.