Florida Woman Used Mother's ID to Secure Hurricane Aid, Claimed She Looked Younger Due to 'Botox Treatments'

A 44-year-old Florida woman is facing allegations of using her mother's identity to secure hurricane aid, reportedly telling city employees that Botox made her look younger.

Veronica Torres has been charged with filing a false public assistance claim, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Torres Claimed She was Forced to Vacate Her Home Due to Damage Caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

Bradenton Police said Torres used her mother's name, driver's license and social security information to apply for the City of Bradenton's Hurricane Disaster Assistance Program claiming she was forced to move out of her home due to hurricane damage caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Authorities said when Torres went to collect her $7,967 check on Thursday, a Bradenton city employee became suspicious. Torres appeared much younger than the age of the person mentioned on the application she provided.

Torres Told the City Employee She Looked Much Younger Because of 'Botox Treatments'

When confronted, she claimed the difference was due to "Botox treatments," but the employee notified the Bradenton Police Department. "Her explanation of 'Botox treatments' failed to convince the employee," police said.

She was asked to return the following day by the employee to collect her check, but there were detectives waiting for her instead. After questioning her, police arrested her. Torres was subsequently released after posting a $2,500 bond.