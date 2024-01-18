Florida Woman Tries to Pass Off Dog Urine as Her Own to Pass Court-Ordered Drug Test

A 42-year-old woman in Florida was arrested after she allegedly tried to give authorities dog urine in an attempt to pass a mandatory court-ordered drug test.

Jessica Beatty was taken into custody last week and charged with one count of urine testing — fraudulent practices, court documents obtained by Law & Crime show.

Beatty was Ordered to Give Random Drug Tests as Condition of Her Release on Drug Possession Charges

According to a probable cause affidavit, Beatty on Thursday, Jan. 11 went to the Pinellas County Misdemeanor Probation Office in Highpoint, Florida for a mandatory drug screening.

Deputies with the county sheriff's office said that Beatty, who has a long list of run-ins with the law, was required to appear for "court-ordered random drug screens" as a condition of her release from detention on two previous offenses.

Beatty in December 2023 was arrested and charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of driving while her license was suspended or revoked.

However, once at the probation office, Beatty allegedly attempted to deceive authorities by providing them with canine urine instead of her own. Deputies said she later confessed to the ruse.



Beatty Provided Officers with Urine Collected from Her Aunt's Dog

"On today's date, the defendant willfully admitted that she had a fraudulent urine sample that she intended to provide during testing," the probable cause affidavit states. "The defendant readily admitted pre and post Miranda that she collected urine from her aunt's dog."

Beatty then provided a valid sample, authorities said. The affidavit does not specify how Beatty got the dog urine into the facility.

Following her alleged confession about attempting to defraud the drug test, a judge revoked the previous order that allowed Beatty to be free on her own recognizance in the drug paraphernalia case, The Smoking Gun reported.

According to OHS Health and Safety Services, using dog urine as a substitute for human urine in a drug test will be "immediately" flagged by any lab.