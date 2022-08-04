Florida Woman Sexually Abused Dog For Eight Years, Her Boyfriend Filmed Her Sexual Acts With Pet; Both Arrested

A woman in Florida sexually abused her own dog for multiple years. Christina Calello, 36, allegedly committed sexual acts with her own dog for eight years.

Calello's depraved boyfriend Geoffrey Springer, 39, watched and filmed her sexual acts with the dog. Police arrested the couple on Tuesday and charged them with sexual activity involving animals.

Police Saw Calello's Sexual Acts With The Dog

Police were shocked to see Calello's videos of sexual encounters with the dog.

Police combing their property found a hard drive that included some of the horrible sexual encounters Springer had filmed, according to Daily Star.

So far, police have not specified the nature of sex acts with animal.

Calello Willingly Engaged In Sexual Activity With The Dog

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department have since said they believe that Calello "willingly engaged in sexual activity with the dog on multiple occasions", according to New York Post.

Calello, who was taken to the Pinellas County Jail, a New Jersey native living in Safety Harbor. She posted a $5,000 bond and was released, according to jail records.

Calello Was Also Arrested In May

Previously, she was also arrested in May and charged with domestic battery.

Police officials took the dog to a nearby hospital to examine the pet's health condition. But no visible injuries were found during the examination.

