Florida Woman Plotted to Kill Ex-Boyfriend's Unborn Child By Slipping His New Girlfriend Abortion Pills

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly planning to kill the unborn child of her romantic rival by getting someone to surreptitiously slip her an abortion pill.

Haley Ann Raborn was taken into custody in Hernando County, Florida, on Thursday and charged with one count each of solicitation for the killing of an unborn child by injury to mother, attempted killing of an unborn child by injury to mother, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Raborn Reached Out Victim's Ex to Do the Job, Offered Apple AirPods in Exchange

According to a press release from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the victim in the case was 11 weeks pregnant on April 12 when she contacted deputies and reported that she believed Raborn was trying to have someone kill her unborn child. Investigators say they soon learned that Raborn had previously been in a romantic relationship with the baby's father.

The victim told deputies that she had recently been contacted by her former fiancÃ© about the alleged plot. He allegedly told the victim that Raborn had recently contacted him and requested that he "kill the victim's unborn child," the release states. The former fiancÃ© then showed the victim copies of messages exchanged between him and Raborn on Snapchat which allegedly showed Raborn asking him to kill the unborn child.

"The messages included premeditated instructions on how to carry out the crime," the sheriff's office wrote. "Further, Raborn offered to pay the former fiancÃ©, with a pair of AirPods, once the request was completed."

Raborn Gave Victim's Former FiancÃ© Pill to Induce Abortion

After exchanging messages, Raborn and the victim's former fiancÃ© met in person where she allegedly provided him with a pill to give the victim that would induce an abortion. Following the meeting, authorities say the former fiancÃ© turned the pill over to investigators.

After learning about Raborn's alleged plot against her, the victim obtained a restraining order against Raborn prohibiting her from contacting the victim. As the investigation continued, detectives say they learned that in addition to planning the death of the unborn child, Raborn had also created a fake Facebook account using the victim's name and photos.

In reviewing messages sent from the fictitious account, detectives determined the account was likely created to thwart this investigation," the release states.

During an interview with Raborn on May 9, Raborn, who has a three-year-old daughter, admitted to investigators that she did in fact try to have the victim take an abortion pill, without the victim's consent," the release states. "Raborn initially denied creating the fictitious Facebook account; however, she did eventually admit to doing so. Raborn told detectives she obtained the pill from a virtual doctor, online, and knew it was an abortion pill."

Authorities added that after confessing, Raborn "showed little to no remorse for planning to have the unborn child murdered." Raborn is currently being held at the Pasco County Jail in Land O' Lakes, Florida in lieu of $105,000 bond.