Florida Woman Claims Baby Dinosaur Ran Through Her Backyard, Shares CCTV Footage

A Florida woman believes she saw a baby dinosaur run through her property at around 3:40 AM in the morning and has caught the sighting on her CCTV footage.

The woman named Cristina Ryan shared her home security footage video to Fox 35 that shows the camera capturing a strange looking creature run through her backyard in Palm Coast and it disappears after two seconds as it goes further away from the camera.

Having a closer look at the snapshot of the video, the visuals seems to be that of a long-tail shaped creature with an elongated body and a leash at the behind and also looks like having not more than two legs.

However, considering the creature is seen running fast and only for two seconds in the video coverage, the actual number of legs might deceive the viewer.

''Any animal we can come up with that would be 'walking' at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn't walk this way,'' said Cristina to Fox 35 and continued, ''Maybe I've watched Jurassic Park too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!''

The house owner also added that she shared the visuals to her family and friends first and majority of them confirmed that they see a baby dinosaur in the video. ''Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure? Lol. I'm sticking with raptor myself,'' she said.

CCTV Footage Sparks Debate Online

The news outlet shared the video footage on their Facebook handle sparking a debate by users debunking the woman's claims that it is a baby dinosaur.

''Looks like a Komodo dragon or some type of lizard!,'' one user wrote and the other claimed it is a dog and the leash is clearly seen behind the creature. ''That is a dog wearing a harness dragging a leash. You can see all four legs and the harness and leash dragging behind it,'' and several others called it a Coyote, considering its long-tailed shape.

Another user joked that the little creature spotted in the video might be an alien from a different galaxy. "UFO recently sighted and guess this could be the CEO checking things out."