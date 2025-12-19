Florida Woman Charged with Murder After Fatally Shooting Two of Her Ex-Husbands

A Florida woman has been charged with second-degree homicide after she went to both of her ex-husbands homes and fatally shot them, according to police.

Susan Avalon, 51, was arrested after authorities with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office tracked her down at her home in Citrus County.

One of the Victims Identified Avalon as a Possible Suspect Before His Death

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Bradenton home on Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived on scene, they found a 54-year-old man who had suffered two gunshot wounds but was still able to talk. When deputies asked him, "Who could have done this to you?" The man responded, "Possibly my ex-wife."

Wells said that the man's 15-year-old daughter, whom he shared with Avalon, was at the home at the time. While she did not see the alleged shooting, she heard three shots fired.

After hearing the gunshots, she looked out the window and saw a silver Honda Odyssey driving away. The 15-year-old also saw that the shooter was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a surgical mask, police said. The man was taken to the hospital and died on Wednesday evening of gunshot wounds.

Avalon Posed as a Food Delivery Driver, Shot Victim as Soon as He Opened the Door

Once detectives began investigating the scene at the Bradenton home, they discovered that the suspect had brought a bag of food from Panera Bread to the house.

When the man opened his front door, Wells said that the suspect "start[ed] to fire immediately." Investigators went to a Panera location about a mile and a half away and obtained surveillance video that showed the suspect enter the restaurant, walk over to the food delivery stand where DoorDash and Uber Eats drivers pick up their orders, and take a bag of food before walking out.

"She just decides this is gonna be her way to the front door," Manatee County Sheriff Rick

Wells said during a press conference on Thursday.

Avalon Owed the Victim $4,000 in Child Support

Investigators found out that the alleged victim was once married to Avalon, and the couple got divorced 11 years ago. Avalon allegedly owed him "about $4,000" in child support. Police also found out that Avalon drove a silver Honda Odyssey.

Wells stated that when deputies approached Avalon at her house and while they were waiting for Citrus County police, they saw Avalon come out of her home with "bleach and cleaning rags," then got inside the silver Honda Odyssey parked in her driveway and started to "wipe down the car."

Avalon Believed the Deputies were Questioning Her Over the Death of Her Other Ex-Husband



Wells said that when detectives told Avalon they were there to talk about her ex-husband, she responded, "Which one?"

After Avalon told Manatee County Sheriff's deputies that she had more than one ex-husband, Wells said that she started making comments about her ex-husband being a "molester" and "child abuser." It also became evident to deputies that Avalon believed the officers on scene were from Hillsborough County, and she was talking about a different ex-husband.

When deputies spoke to Avalon's live-in boyfriend, he told them that Avalon said to him on Tuesday, "in case something happens to her, that she loves him, and she just wanted him to know that." He described the interaction as "out of character" for her.

Investigators looked into Avalon's second ex-husband, who lived in Tampa, in Hillsborough County. Officers from the Tampa Police Department responded to the second ex-husband's home and got no response when they tried to make contact.

Avalon Had 'Beef' with Both Her Ex-Husbands

Manatee County Sheriff's deputies advised them that Avalon had "beef with both these ex-husbands" and to "search hard." Tampa police walked around the home and found damage to the back door. After making entry, they found the second ex-husband dead of gunshot wounds.

Wells said that detectives spoke to Avalon's boyfriend again. He told them that he saw Avalon come home wearing the same gray sweatshirt seen in surveillance videos at Panera and then went "into the shower with her clothes on."

Avalon was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and charged with second-degree homicide. Wells said that they would work with the state attorney to obtain an upgrade to first-degree murder and pursue the death penalty, telling reporters, "She knew what she was doing. It was planned." Avalon may also face charges in Hillsborough County. She is currently in custody in Citrus County.