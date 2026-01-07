Florida Woman Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Family Friend's 16-Year-Old Boy After Teen's Mother Found Explicit Videos on His Phone

A Wauchula, Florida, woman who is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

As reported by WTSP, Marie Ibarra, 43, was arrested on Monday and is facing felony charges for unlawful sexual activity with a minor. She has been granted a $15,000 bond.

Victim's Mother Found Video of Ibarra Performing Oral Sex on Her Son

An investigation started in December when the boy's mother reportedly found videos on his phone, showing Ibarra performing oral sex on her son. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the mother immediately identified Ibarra as the woman in the videos and told authorities that the recording took place inside her son's bedroom.

Detectives found multiple videos on the phone, in which Ibarra's face was clearly visible. Officials said the earliest video was timestamped at around 11:34 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2025.

The boy reportedly confirmed that Ibarra had "performed sexual acts on him," and he was the person in the video. The teen also reportedly told detectives that he and Ibarra engaged in sexual intercourse.

After contacting Ibarra, officials said she acknowledged knowing why they wanted to speak with her but did not admit to the sexual acts. She also reportedly refused to discuss the situation further. Ibarra was taken to the Polk County Jail after being arrested. Her next court date has been scheduled for Feb. 10.

'A Complete Betrayal of Trust'

"This is a complete betrayal of trust. This woman was a family acquaintance who chose to exploit a child she knew," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "She knew better, and she did it anyway. Now she's going to face the consequences."