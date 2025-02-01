Florida Woman Arrested Over Sexual Relationship with 13-Year-Old, Telling Him She Would 'Leave Her Husband for Him'

A 26-year-old woman has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy over the holidays in Florida.

Angel Sexton was arrested on a warrant for lewd and lascivious battery by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Monday, police officials said. The abuse allegedly occurred when the boy's family was visiting Sexton's family over Christmas in Palm Coast.

Sexton Groomed Teen Over Text Messages Before His Visit, Then Engaged in Sexual Acts with Him

She is alleged to have groomed the teenage victim over text before he traveled to visit her in December 2024 during the holidays. Texts showed Sexton had abused her position of power and exploited their relationship to sexually take advantage of the boy, police said.

She now faces a number of allegations including "kissing, attempted oral sex, and sexual intercourse", said the Flager County Sheriff's Office. Following the alleged abuse, the teenager reportedly returned to his family home in January but Sexton persisted and continued to groom him over text for weeks on end authorities say.

Sexton Reported by Victim's Mother Who Saw the Explicit Texts



The child and his family live in Kentucky, where the child's mother found the texts in mid-January. His mother had noticed that he had been spending a "fair amount of time" with Sexton during the visit though she had no reason to suspect anything.

However, after returning home and finding the texts, the mother confronted her child about them. Sexton, according to the texts, was telling the boy that he could be emancipated at 16 and that she would "leave her husband for him" and marry him when he was 18.

Victim Confessed He and Sexton Engaged in Intercourse Against Shed Door in Her Backyard

As reported by FlaglerLive, the boy later disclosed that he had engaged in intercourse with Sexton against the door of a shed in the backyard of the Royal Oak Drive house, and later wrote a four-page journal entry to document what had taken place.

In a forensic interview at the Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center last week, the boy described how either on Christmas eve or the day after Christmas he and Sexton had gone to Guitar Center in Daytona Beah, where, in the parking garage, Sexton "professed her love" for him and kissed him, according to her arrest report.

Initially, Sexton denied the allegations, but eventually "confessed to kissing and holding hands" with him on a few occasions, according to the deputies' account, and confessed that she "briefly engaged i vaginal sexual intercourse.". Sexton was transferred to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held on a $25,000 bond.