Florida Woman Arrested for Exposing Breasts, Masturbating After Dirty Talk with Jailed Boyfriend During Video Visitation

A Florida woman has been arrested for lewd behavior after she exposed her breasts and masturbated during a video visitation with her jailed boyfriend.

According to court records obtained by The Smoking Gun, Danielle Ferrero, 38, went to Charlotte County jail for an hour-long virtual video visitation with her jailed 25-year-old boyfriend Cody Thomas last Sunday, Aug. 8. In Punta Gorda, Florida. "The visitation session occurred via internet feed and there was no physical contact between the inmate and the visitor," the police noted.

Ferrero 'Appeared to Have an Orgasm' While Rocking Back and Forth In Her Chair

According to the police report filed by one of the , during the visit Ferrero and Thomas "talked in a lewd manner speaking of sex, sexual organs and sexual activities" and spoke about performing oral sex and sexual intercourse. The report also noted that Ferrero "flaunted and rubbed her breasts" while they were covered and referred to her revealing outfit as "naughty."

The report states that after Ferrero mentioned that she nearly had an orgasm, Thomas "asked Ferrero to have one for her and she began to rock back and forth in her chair, appearing to have an orgasm." Towards the end of the visitation, Ferrero exposed her breasts to Thomas, "resulting in the visitation to be cancelled by staff at the visitation center."

Thomas was 10 days into his 30-day prison sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. He was arrested in April behind the wheel of Ferrero's vehicle while she was in the passenger's seat. After police found a needle containing meth, Thomas reportedly assured Ferrero, "Don't worry, I told them it all belonged to me."

Ferrero Charged with Exposure of Sexual Organs

Ferroro was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at her Punta Gorda apartment for "exposure of sexual organs in a public place.""I can not believe that showing Cody my boobs would get me arrested," she said at the time of her arrest.

Ferrero, who was released on a bond on Friday, is scheduled for her arraignment on Sept. 1.In addition to the misdemeanor exposure charge, Ferrero is also facing a probation violation count related to her conviction last month for theft. In a plea deal, Ferrero was sentenced on July 21 to three years probation for swiping FedEx packages left outside a Port Charlotte residence.

Ferrero's rap sheet includes convictions for battery; criminal mischief; grand theft; public intoxication; drunk driving; resisting; and disorderly conduct. Since she had been convicted in multiple theft cases, Ferrero was charged with a felony for her recent "porch pirate" activity.

This is not the first time a Florida woman has been arrested for lewd behavior during a virtual visitation with her jailed boyfriend. Last May, a Florida Woman was arrested on a lewd and lascivious exhibition charge for allegedly exposing herself and masturbating with a sex toy during a video call with her imprisoned boyfriend.