Florida Woman Accused of Engaging in Unnatural Acts with Family Dog While Husband Recorded it

A North Fort Myers husband and wife face animal cruelty charges after authorities say they recorded sexual activities with household pets.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Samantha White, 26 had participated in sexual intercourse with her family's dog on multiple occasions. Her 29-year-old husband John White reportedly recorded the sexual activities.

Authorities said Samantha will be facing charges connected to the sexual intercourse she had with the animals while John will be punished for recording pornographic images or videos of an individual and an animal involved in a sex act.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services took four pets into custody and evaluated them for any injuries. The dogs are currently in the care of the Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter. Fort Myers police said the investigation is ongoing after they arrested the couple on February 15.

The sheriff's office said the investigation continues. Both were released Friday on $5,000 bond and are next due in court March 18 for their arraignments.

This comes months after a Mississippi woman was arrested after she recorded herself having sex with a dog and subsequently posted it to social media.

Danise Frazier, 19, was involved in a collision in Myrick, Mississippi a week prior and was photographed on the side of the road with a leashed german shepherd by her side. The woman was charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal and could spend up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to law enforcement officials.