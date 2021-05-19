Florida Woman, 43, Crashes Teen Birthday Party, Rapes 17-Year-Old Boy

A 43-year-old Florida woman has been arrested on multiple counts after raping a minor at a birthday party. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Jessica Rae Good was arrested on two counts of child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Rae, was taken into custody on May 11 after the teen told a staff member at his high school that he was sexually assaulted over the weekend at a home in Port Charlotte after a birthday party, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Good was 'Drunk,' Made Sexually Inappropriate Comments, Plowed Victim with Alcohol



According to the victim, he and his friends celebrated someone's 16th birthday party at a bowling alley before going back to the house and spend the night with their friend. Good who was out drinking with the homeowner returned home early in an intoxicated state.

After the homeowner went to bed, Good continued to hang out with the "juveniles" while allegedly "making extremely inappropriate sexual comments" and plowing the 17-year-old victim with alcohol, which he had not consumed before that day, sheriff officials said.

According to a juvenile at the party, Good allegedly asked if a boy would "beat his meat" after she left. She also allegedly encouraged a 12-year-old girl at the party to have sex with one of the boys, whose "dick was probably down to his knee," as reported by Law and Crime.

Good Raped the Teen in Front of a 12-Year-Old

The victim was trying to sleep on the loveseat when he was awoken by Good pulling his pants down. A 12-year-old at the party who was sleeping on a beanbag nearby witnessed the sexual abuse. She told investigators that she woke up to find Good and the victim engaged in sexual intercourse. The girl described the sexual acts as, in the words of the affidavit, mutual, but she did say the boy whispered "help" to her.

At one point, the boy got up to use the bathroom, where he vomited, the 12-year-old girl told deputies. The pair continued to have sex afterwards before Good got her belongings and left the home, according to the report. The boy later told deputies that Good forced herself on him after he fell asleep, claiming he was unable to push the woman off him due to her size, the arrest report states. Good is listed at 250 pounds in jail records.

Good Denies Raping Teen, Claims She Woke Up to Find Herself Being 'Fingered'

Good told detectives that she blacked out that night and woke up to find the teenage boy fingering her vagina. She denied raping the victim.

In Florida, it is illegal for an adult to have sex with a minor even if the sex is consensual. Good was released from the Charlotte County Jail Monday after posting $150,000 bond, jail records show.

According to NBC 2, conditions of Good's release include that she not be near any minors, except at work, where she will be supervised at all times. The outlet reported that she works with children, but did not provide any further details.