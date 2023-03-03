Florida Woman, 36, Arrested After Mother Catches Her Having Sex with Teenage Son

A South Daytona woman has been arrested for having sex with a 16-year-old boy, police said.

Savannah J. Jordan, 36, was accused of having sex with the son of a woman who gave Jordan a place to live after she was displaced by Tropical Storm Ian, police said.

Mother Caught Jordan Having Sex with Son in Room She Rented

She was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery. According to court records, Jordan was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Wednesday on a $20,000 bond.

Police said they were called to a South Daytona home at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday by the mother of the teen who caught Jordan having sex with the boy in a room she was renting in their house.

The child's mother rented the house to Jordan after she was one of over 40,000 people who were displaced by Hurricane Ian when it struck Florida in September last year.

Victim Believed He Impregnated Jordan

The boy told his mother that he and Jordan had been dating since October and believed that Jordan may be pregnant, a charging affidavit said.

Jordan told police that her relationship with the boy became sexual about a month ago, the report shows. The boy, who said he and Jordan had plans to run away if they were caught, claimed he was not raped, police said.

Jordan has been charged with sexual battery of a victim 12 years or older with special condition - a First Degree Felony that is punishable by 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under Florida Law