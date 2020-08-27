A white woman slapped an 11-year-old Black child and used racial slur after the child's go-kart accidentally bumped hers in an amusement park in Florida, police said. According to authorities, Haley Zager, 30, and the boy were driving go-karts at the Boomers amusement park Saturday night when they accidentally collided.

Initial investigations reveal that the fault wasn't the child's as another go-kart had collided with a row of cars that cause a chain reaction. However, Zager, without even caring to find out the actual reason behind the collision came stepped out of her car straightaway and slapped the boy and started hurling racial abuses that was witnessed by others present at the scene.

Racist Mindset

According to Boca Raton police, Zager and the boy were both driving go-karts at the amusement park when the child's car accidentally rammed into hers. Zager completed the ride and then stepped out of her car and confronted the boy. She then slapped the boy in front of at least three employees and used a racial slur. The incident happened so fast that none of the employees got a chance to react or stop Zager.

According to police records, Zager did not show any remorse and told an employee who was standing nearby: "that f**king n***er hit me in the back," the report says. The child got a sore eye. Also, the boy's left cheek was swollen. Boca Raton Fire-Rescue paramedics gave him an ice pack to help the swelling, the report says. The incident was immediately reported to the police following which, Zager was arrested. According to court records, Zager admitted to officers of hitting the child but denied using racial slur.

Zager faces charges of child abuse, and the charges against her were increased up to a second-degree felony because of the racial aspect of the incident.

Boy Traumatized

The boy has since been traumatized. Another boy who was witness to the incident said Zager stepped out of the cart, slapped the boy with an open palm and told a bystander "The n***er hit me. The n***er hit me," the report says.

The boy's father told police another car had rammed into a row of carts, causing a chain of collisions that sent the boy's cart into Zager's. The boy gave police the same version that Zager gave but said that he didn't hear what she said when she slapped him because he was still processing what had just happened.

However, the matter doesn't end there. While making the arrest police found a container of pills in her underwear and charged her with illegal possession of prescription drugs. Zager left jail Monday afternoon, jail records show. Besides, court records show Zager had faced felony charges in Palm Beach County for an aggravated domestic battery case in 2018.