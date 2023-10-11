Florida Uber Driver Who 'Saved' Woman from Sexual Assault, Raped Her in Footage Captured on Live Webcam

A man who raped a woman after "saving" her from another sexual assault has pleaded guilty after the brutal attack was caught on a live webcam.

Kerry Calvin Gasag was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to sexually violating a 34-year-old woman at a tourist hotspot in Key West, Florida, the Miami Herald reported.

Gasag was Spotted on Live Camera by Dispatcher, Who Alerted Authorities

The victim had initially thought Gasag, an Uber driver, was rescuing her from a separate sexual attack in the early hours of September 10, 2021. Once she was in his car, Gasag proceeded to ask the woman for sex, eventually prompting her to jump out of the vehicle in a "panic."

Gasag followed the victim, before raping her at the famous Southernmost Point buoy in Key West. But the entire incident was caught on the tourist hotspot's live webcam, which at the time was being viewed by an emergency services dispatcher 2575kms away in Boston, who immediately contacted local police.

'I Saw Somebody Get Raped'

"I'm actually calling from Boston," he said, according to a report by WCVB.

"But, bear with me, this is going to sound crazy. But, I'm at work and I have the, you know, the Southernmost Point cam?

"I could almost swear that I saw somebody get raped."

Footage from the live webcam showed Gasag with the woman in a headlock, Local 10 stated. The unidentified woman can be seen resisting the Uber driver in the video before he shoves her behind the iconic landmark and sexually assaults her.

Minutes later, the woman stumbles away from the buoy and runs. Gasag emerges immediately after and can be seen zipping up his pants.

Gasag Returned to the Spot to Collect Victim's Clothing in a Bid to Hide Evidence

Police later found the victim after several witnesses also reported seeing a "nude female, crying and screaming." Gasag returned to the scene of the crime later that night "and scooped up her clothes" in a bid to hide evidence.

But it took two years for police to arrest him, to which he pleaded guilty to sexual battery, false imprisonment and evidence tampering.

Assistant Monroe County State Attorney Joseph Mansfield said Gasag faced up to 25 years in prison if he had gone to trial, but instead received a 10 year sentence with five years probation, according to the Miami Herald.

The woman's first attacker is alleged to be Jorge Calderon Nunez, 30.

He is currently being held in county jail on a bond of $US 225,000 (approximately $A 350,000) and is set to go before court later this month with charges relating to the earlier assault.