Florida Teens Kill 18-Year-Old Classmate After Luring Him with Sex as Revenge for Sleeping with Romantic Rival's Ex-GF

Two teenage girls and a teenage boy are facing charges in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Dwight "DJ" Grant in Miramar, Florida.

Andre Clements III, 17, Christie Parisienne, 17, and Jaslyn Smith, 16, were taken into the custody of the Broward County's Department of Juvenile Justice on Monday after they appeared in court on Sunday.

Grant was lured from his apartment with the promise of sex and stabbed to death with a sword in a murder plot hatched by the three teens, according to Local 10.

'Help Me Kill Him'

Text messages exchanged between the teenagers, who are all students at Miramar High School, helped detectives crack the case. "Murder will definitely happen soon," "It'll be bloody" and "help me kill him," Clements wrote in texts to Parisienne on Oct. 11, adding that he wanted it done before homecoming, records show.

According to an arrest warrant, Christie, who identified herself as Clements' girlfriend and Smith's friend, said Clements was upset after he learned that his ex-girlfriend had sex with Grant. Detectives spoke with Clements' ex-girlfriend and she said she had a consensual sexual relationship with Grant, according to Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department.

Smith told detectives Clements asked for her help to fight someone who had raped a friend, which Rues noted was a false allegation. Clements also sent his ex-girlfriend threatening text messages about Grant, his romantic rival, according to the arrest warrant.

"We have plans for this person ... If he made you happy, get used to him not being here anymore," Andre wrote in a text message on Oct. 11.

Grant Lured Out of His Apartment Under the Pretext of Sex

The plan was for Parisienne to get Grant out of his apartment by promising him sex, according to the affidavits. They'd put their phones on airplane mode and stash them in an apartment, then dress in black during the attack.

On Oct. 17, Parisienne texted Grant to get his address and apartment number, and was able to lure him outside, where Clements and Smith were waiting, the affidavits said,

"You know who I am and why I'm here," Clements told the victim, according to the affidavits. "You know I have to kill you now." The boy, who had brought a sword and a knife, stabbed Grant in the neck with the knife. After he had been stabbed, the victim began pleading with the teens to "end it for him." That's when the boy stabbed Grant in the chest with the sword, killing him

Clements and Smith then threw the body over a railing and dragged the body to the bushes, while the third teen cleaned up the blood from the stairwell with some cleaning supplies she'd brought, the affidavits said.

Surveillance footage from the complex showed the teen suspects arriving at the complex, the stairwell attack, and the body being thrown over the railing, the affidavits said. The teenagers are now facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy and will be charged as adults.