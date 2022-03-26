Aidan Dandiya, follows his own calling despite Anurag Dandiya's corporate Empire

Actor Aidan Dandiya is on the verge of making his own fortress despite coming from a corporate background.

An entrepreneur is characterized as a solo business owner and if you are an entrepreneur then working for yourself can be elating and risky at the same time, being an entrepreneur means you reap most of the rewards, If successful. But shoulder all the downsides alone.

Anurag Dandiya who is a serial entrepreneur is predominantly known as the founder of Anthros, Inc. a Human Resources organization which operates in 42 different states in the United States of America, Alongside Anthros Anurag is also on the Board of Directors for the 'Florida Association of Professional Employer Organizations' (FAPEO). Anurag Dandiya experienced childhood in India, where he went to The Air Force School in New Delhi and St. Stephen's College, known globally for its recognized graduates. Experiencing childhood in India, Anurag was profoundly inspired by his father, Late Wing Commander Subhash Dandiya, who served in the Indian Air Force as a pilot and resigned as an embellished Officer.

Anurag is an innovator in the corporate Sector and is a founding donor at 'Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts', Anurag helps raise funds for organizations that transform the lives of children and promote arts. In the year 2011, Anurag was named 'Rookie of the Year' by the Ferrari Club Challenge Racing, and in 2012 he won the 360 Ferrari Challenge Daytona race.

Mr. Dandiya additionally serves on the board of 'Runway to Hope', a non-profit organization which offers help to families with children ailing from Pediatric Cancer. Apart from this Anurag is also a member of 'The Young Presidents Organization (YPO) which is the head authority association of CEOs globally. YPO has more than 29,000 CEOs in 130 nations, each perceived for having made huge initiative progress at a youthful age.

Aidan Dandiya, son of Anurag Dandiya is 16 years old and is a Theatre Artist, Actor, and Singer, He has actively been part of the Stagedoor Theatre Camp since last three years, The Stagedoor Manor is one of the most reputed performing arts training centers with notable alumni like Robert Downey Jr., Sebastian Stan, Natalie Portman, and multiple Academy Award-winning actors.

Aidan received the "Best Supporting Actor" award from the New York-based Stagedoor Manor in the year 2021 and has recently performed as 'Ren McCormack' lead in 'Footloose' in his 10th grade, The musical play was held in the 'Harriett Coleman Center' at Lake Highland Preparatory School. Aidan started his acting career at the age of 11 where he played 'Willy Wonka' in the play 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in his 5th grade.

in his earlier roles, Aidan has played Captain Hook in 'Peter Pan', Ensemble in Mary Poppins, Lion in Wizard of Oz, Gavroche in Les Miserables, Conrad Birdie in Bye Bye Birdie, Ensemble in Pirates of Penzance, Gomez Adams in The Addams Family, Aladdin in Aladdin, Alf in Peter and the Starcatcher, Caldwell B. Cladwell in Urinetown, John Reed in Jane Eyre and currently Aidan is preparing for his debut in Bollywood alongside his father Anurag Dandiya who will also debut as a Producer & Director mostly under his own Banner.