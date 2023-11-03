Florida Teen Fatally Shot by Hitmen Hired by Man She Accused of Sexual Assault

Federal authorities charged three Florida men in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot that left a teenager dead in February.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced in a press release that Lenard White, 36, Sheldon Robinson, 21, and Keshawn Woods, 22, were indicted on several charges, including murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

White Allegedly Paid Robinson and Woods $10K to Kill the Victim to Avoid Prosecution

In February, authorities said, a 17-year-old victim and her mother went to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office to report that the teen was sexually assaulted by White. White then offered Robinson $10,000 to kill the victim so she wouldn't pursue further charges.

Robinson seemingly accepted the offer and then brazenly asked for help via social media saying he had a "clean up job" to do. He said he would give his accomplice $5,000 and cocaine to help, according to the HCSO. Investigators held up an image Robinson posted to social media showing the cash and cocaine.

The girl, who was later identified in reports as Isabella Angelina Scavelli, was shot and killed the following day as soon as she opened the door of her home, prosecutors said. Her mother was injured in the shooting but survived. Authorities allege that Robinson and Woods knocked on Scavelli's door and started shooting as she opened it.

Money, Gun Used in Shooting Recovered from Robinson's Home



Also indicted was Robinson's mother, Janet Williams, who was charged with multiple counts of making false statements to federal agents, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

At a press conference Thursday, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said a search of Williams' home found $6,000, while the other $4,000 of the money allegedly paid out by White was found in Woods' home. "[Williams] was not forthcoming with law enforcement about that money," Nienhuis also said the gun used at the crime scene was found at Robinson's home.

White and Robinson are currently in state custody and await a federal hearing, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, while Woods made an appearance in federal court Wednesday and was ordered to be detained. Williams was released on home detention.

In addition to murder for hire, the trio are also charged with discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence which caused death and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. White and Robinson are also charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, tampering with a witness, and obstruction of justice, federal authorities said.