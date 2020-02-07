A Florida teaching assistant at an elementary school has been accused of selling fentanyl to teens one of whom died of a possible drug overdose, police said.

Marina Deetz, 20, who was a staffer at the Moon Lake Elementary School in New Port Richey, was arrested by officials on Wednesday after a 17-year-old said she had sold him and his 18-year-old friend fentanyl. The friend later died of a drug overdose.

The arrest report states the two teens shared cocaine with Deetz and gave her $50 in exchange for the fentanyl. The 17-year-old witness told Pasco county officials that Deetz had cut the drugs on black dishes from her kitchen and all three of them snorted it through a blue straw. The dishes and the straw were retrieved from Deetz's apartment.

The arrest report also says small baggies found in her apartment tested positive for fentanyl.

After Deetz was arrested, she admitted to snorting cocaine with the teens but denied selling them fentanyl. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession/delivery of a controlled substance, according to reports. She was taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center.

Citing the ongoing investigation, information related to the death and identity of the 18-year-old victim has not been released by authorities.

Nick Gordon's overdose was accidental

Officials on Friday, February 7 said Nick Gordon, who was found dead at a Maitland hotel last month died of an accidental heroin overdose.

Gordon, who was more popularly known for being engaged to Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Christina Brown, died of a heroin overdose, autopsy reports revealed. Gordon, 30, was found unresponsive at the hotel in Seminole County on January 1 and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Caffeine, morphine and naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, were among a series of substances found in Gordon's system, according to toxicology results, reported CNN.

Gordon's attorney Randy Kessler said he was not in "a good place" following Bobbi Kristina Brown's death in 2015 and called it "a tragic end to Nick's troubled life".

Joe Habachy, Gordon's other attorney, said: "He worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and ... he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else."

"My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs."