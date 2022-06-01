Florida Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with Minor Student, Forcing Her to Take Plan-B Pill to Avoid Pregnancy

A former Broward County high school teacher has been arrested on multiple sexual battery charges, according to authorities.

Carlos Alberto Menendez, 48, was arrested in Sunrise Friday on five counts of sexual battery on a minor over 12 and under 18, Broward jail records obtained by NBC Miami showed.

According to the arrest report read at his first court appearance Saturday, Menendez had been a teacher for more than two decades. Menendez was employed as a Language Arts teacher at Everglades High School in Miramar, according to the Broward School District.

He was hired in 2004 and left in 2020. During those years Menendez also taught at Indian Ridge Middle School and Cypress Bay High School. He left for a teaching job in Delaware.

Menendez Had Sex with the Teenager at School, In His Car

According to police, the alleged incidents took place between February and October in 2017 but was not reported until December of 2020.

Three sexual encounters between Menendez and the victim happened at Everglades High School and two occurred in his car. The alleged victim was a student at the high school between the age of 15 and 17 at the time of the alleged crime, the report stated.

The victim said the first incident happened in 2017, between the months of February and March, when Menendez would drop her off at a friend's house in Miramar. Menendez would then pull over to the side of the road and would engage in sexual activity with the victim.

Three of the encounters were pregnancy scares, but Menendez forced the teenager to take the Plan-B pill to avoid pregnancy, police said.

Menendez Told Victim He Would Kill Himself if She Told Anyone

When their sexual relationship ended, Menendez told her repeatedly he would kill himself if she ever told anyone because he didn't want to go to prison for 45 years, the report stated.

The teenager said she came forward because she felt groomed and was concerned that other girls would become victims. She said she read sexual text messages between Menendez and another girl at Cypress Bay High School, investigators said.

Detectives set up a recorded phone call between the teen and Menendez during which he expressed his fear of going to prison and stated he only ever had sex with his wife and the teenager

In bond court over the weekend, Menendez's attorney said he was under the care of a psychiatrist once a month and a psychologist once a week. He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond.

Investigators believe that there could be other alleged victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Miramar Police at 954-602-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-8477.